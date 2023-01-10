🔊 Listen to this

Detectives in Kingston and Luzerne County say a fire that took the life of Wilbert Smalls, 74, inside his apartment at 33 Holiday Dr., was deliberately set on Jan. 4. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

Lisa Starruick-Smalls arrived outside the courtroom of District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on Tuesday. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

KINGSTON — A woman who allegedly admitted to intentionally setting a fire inside her Kingston apartment that took the life of her husband last week was charged Tuesday with criminal homicide.

Lisa M. Starruick-Smalls, 63, was taken from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility by Kingston police Det. John D. Anthony and county Det. James Noone to be arraigned on the homicide charge before District Judge James Haggerty.

Deputy District Attorney Thomas Hogans said during the court proceeding the fire Starruick-Smalls ignited inside her residence at 33 Holiday Dr., in the Green Acres Apartment Complex caused the death of her husband, Wilbert Smalls, 74.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross revealed Smalls died from smoke inhalation.

County Coroner Jill Matthews listed Small’s manner of death as a homicide.

Starruick-Smalls was initially charged the same day firefighters from Kingston/Forty Fort and neighboring departments extinguished the blaze on Jan. 4.

Smalls was found lying in a bedroom and died while being transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

The latest charges filed Tuesday include an open count of criminal homicide, reckless burning, arson endangering property, aggravated arson and three counts of arson. She was remanded to the county correctional facility without bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer was first on scene at about 12:40 a.m. Jan. 4 and encountered Starruick-Smalls outside the burning residence. She said she was not able to get her husband out of the apartment and last saw him in the bedroom.

After Starruick-Smalls was placed inside an ambulance for her well-being, police allege she made unsolicited statements including, “I’m going to hell, I did it. There’s no such thing as insanity, I started the fire.”

During an interview with detectives, the complaint says, Starruick-Smalls said she decided to start a fire and ignited toilet paper and a fur coat in an art room and set a pot of cream of wheat and oil on the stove with the burner turned to its highest setting.

Before leaving the apartment, Starruick-Smalls claimed she attempted to wake up her husband and left the residence, lighting a cigarette outside, the complaint says.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze by Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Department and state police deputy fire marshals determined the fire originated in the art room of the apartment.