Wilkes-Barre Township police are asking for the public’s help after a Dodge Durango Hellcat valued at $80,000 was stolen from Ken Pollock Nissan on Mundy Street.

The police department’s Facebook page posted a picture of the car on Tuesday afternoon along with a brief description of the incident.

According to police, two unknown individuals entered the Ken Pollock Nissan parking lot around 2 a.m. on Monday, and were able to steal the vehicle, a 2021 green Dodge Durango Hellcat.

Anyone who has experienced a similar incident, or anyone with information about the theft, is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department via Facebook, by texting 570-760-0215, calling 570-606-4791 or by emailing [email protected]