WILKES-BARRE — Tony Thomas on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for Wilkes-Barre City Controller.

Thomas, 33, was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre and is a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and Wilkes University.

He currently resides in the Brookside section of Wilkes-Barre and is employed by Berkshire Hathaway Guard as a Worker’s Compensation Adjuster. He also serves on the Wilkes-Barre Planning Commission and formerly served on the Shade Tree Commission.

In 2021, Thomas was elected to the Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee and he was the highest vote-getter out of six candidates. In addition to serving as a member of the Democratic State Committee, he also has served as the Treasurer of the Luzerne County Democratic Party since 2020. Thomas previously ran for Wilkes-Barre City Council District E in 2019.

Thomas stated, “It’s important that the controller keep the residents of Wilkes-Barre’s tax dollars in check.”

Thomas added that as many families and citizens deal with inflation and other rising costs, he believes that now more than ever, the city of Wilkes-Barre needs a controller who will fairly monitor taxpayer dollars.

Thomas said he pledges to be a full-time controller and will be in his office Monday through Friday, accessible to all those that need him.

As controller, he notes that appointments won’t be necessary and he will be open and transparent to those that need assistance from the office.

The primary election will be held May 16, 2023.