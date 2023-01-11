🔊 Listen to this

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Carol Davenport of Salem Township Tuesday announced her candidacy for Magisterial District Judge 11-3-01 in Luzerne County.

Davenport, 54, said she is a respected law enforcement officer, with 28 years of experience as a local and state law enforcement officer spending much of that time with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Bureau of Narcotics Investigations and Drug Control.

“I have serious concerns about the opioid epidemic that has caused a drastic increase in drug abuse and addiction plaguing our communities,” Davenport said. “As a law enforcement officer, I have witnessed first-hand the devastation to families, friends, loved ones and addicts caused by drug addiction. I am running for Magisterial District Judge because I believe we can create a safer community by addressing the drug epidemic at the lower judicial level in a positive and proactive way.”

Davenport said she currently is employed as a school police officer with the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

“As your Magisterial District Judge, I will work tirelessly, without prejudice, to uphold the law for our community,” Davenport said. “I believe it is important to be firm, empathetic, objective, and willing to hear both sides of a case before making a decision.”

Davenport said that while focused on her experiences in law enforcement which has provided her with the knowledge and leadership skills essential to be a Magisterial District Judge, she knows there is so much more to the job’s success.

“I want to ensure the community that I will be a full-time Magisterial District Judge that puts people first,” Davenport said. “I will do this by providing 24-hour availability to law enforcement and creating flexible hours for those that find themselves in the court room.”

Davenport said she has resided in Salem Township for nine years and she has lived within the Magisterial District since 1989. She said she raised her daughter,Vikki, with the same values that “we all cherish as part of Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Davenport also said she is the proud grandmother of Angelo.

Davenport added that she has long-standing ties to the community in law enforcement.

Davenport, a registered Republican, said she is seeking both the Republican and Democratic nomination for Magisterial District Judge 11-3-01 in the 2023 primary election.

Magisterial District Judge 11-3-01 includes Nescopeck Borough, New Columbus Borough, Shickshinny Borough, Conyngham Township, Fairmount Township, Hollenback Township, Hunlock Township, Huntington Township, Nescopeck Township, Ross Township, Salem Township, and Union Township.

“I look forward to meeting families across the district while I’m campaigning door-to-door throughout the winter and spring.” Davenport said, “Please visit me on Facebook at — Davenport for Magistrate — and I humbly ask for your support on May 16 2023.”

