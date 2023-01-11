🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Old Forge accused of assaulting her boyfriend when she caught him with another woman was cleared of felony assault charges Tuesday.

Daryl Elesis Prutt-Merriwether, 39, was charged by Duryea police of following her boyfriend, Markis Hawkins, to a residence in the 1200 block of Main Street on Oct. 26, according to court records.

Prutt-Merriwether learned Hawkins was engaged in sexual relations with another woman and climbed through a window, court records say.

Police in court records say Prutt-Merriwether was armed with a knife, entered a bedroom and jumped on top of the other woman who suffered a laceration above her eye.

Hawkins sustained a laceration to his face, court records say.

A district judge dismissed charges of aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass and simple assault against Prutt-Merriwether when the victims failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.