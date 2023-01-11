🔊 Listen to this

Approximately 11,000 customers across Luzerne County lost power early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman from UGI Utilities, Inc.

The outage was attributed to an issue with a substation, according to UGI, who also posted an update to their Facebook page after power was restored.

The last of the outage was cleared up around 10:30 a.m., according to UGI spokesman Joseph Swope.

The power outage was felt in over a dozen municipalities around the county, with the majority of affected customers living in communities along the West Side.

Numbers posted to the Luzerne County Fire Companies Facebook page Wednesday, which were taken from UGI’s website, indicated that Swoyersville and Forty Fort were the most impacted municipalities; Swoyersville had 2,618 customers without power, while Forty Fort had 2,426 customers lose power.

The boroughs of Wyoming (1,754 customers), Kingston (1,690), Luzerne (1,534) and West Wyoming (1,390) also experienced outages to more than 1,000 customers each. The Wyoming Area Primary Center in Wyoming dismissed students from school and closed for the day as a result of the outage.

Several municipalities in the Back Mountain, including Kingston Township and Franklin Township, were also affected by the power outage.