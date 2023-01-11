🔊 Listen to this

John Nadolny, left, Training Director, IBEW Local 163, explains a power box to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Wednesday during a visit to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163’s Advanced Technology Center in Nanticoke.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, right, Wednesday checks out a display at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163’s Advanced Technology Center in Nanticoke. At left is John Nadolny, Training Director, IBEW Local 163.

John Nadolny, left, Training Director, IBEW Local 163, shows the computer and technology room to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Wednesday during a visit to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163’s Advanced Technology Center in Nanticoke.

John Nadolny, left, Training Director, IBEW Local 163, explains life-saving training equipment to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Wednesday during a visit to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163’s Advanced Technology Center in Nanticoke.

John Nadolny, left, Training Director, IBEW Local 163, explains a power box to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Wednesday during a visit to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163’s Advanced Technology Center in Nanticoke.

NANTICOKE — After touring the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163’s Advanced Technology Center on Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said he came away very impressed at what happens there.

“After seeing this facility and hearing about the programs offered, I can say our workers are ready and our region is ready to meet the demands of our growing economy,” Casey said. “It speaks to what these workers mean to our community and our economy.”

Casey, D-Scranton, visited IBEW Local 163’s Advanced Technology Center at 41 West Church St., Nanticoke, to announce $92,880 in federal funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The IBEW Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee will be able to train and place an estimated 60 trainees in jobs as Qualified Electrical Workers within three years.

The funding was awarded with a 50-50 match, meaning that ARC provided a grant worth $92,880 that was matched by $92,880 in local funds for a total project funding amount of $185,760. The grant award will be used to purchase supplies and equipment needed to train apprentices at the new Advanced Technology Center (ATC).

John Nadolny, Training Director, IBEW Local 163, said the IBEW Local 163 training facility houses night class training to local electricians to prepare them for full apprenticeship and successful graduation to full-time work in their new trade.

Nadolny said there is a growing demand for the apprenticeship programs at IBEW Local 163 JATC and there are no comparable electrical apprenticeship programs in Luzerne County.

“More than 100 individuals apply for the apprenticeship program each year, which is open to residents of Luzerne County, as well as parts of Wyoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties,” Nadolny said. “Upon completion of the apprenticeship program, participants can become a Qualified Electrical Worker (QEW) wireman earning $37 per hour or more plus benefits.”

Nadolny said the training program takes five years to complete/ He said participants get on-the-job training and the attend classes two nights a week.

“Our participants learn skilled trades,” Nadolny said. “If you want to become an electrician, this is the place you want to be.”

Raymond Sipple, a 2007 graduate of the program, praised the program and he said he learned everything he needed to know to have a successful career.

Casey said the demand for licensed electricians has never been higher than it is right now.

“And here we have a facility to give people the opportunity to be trained on the latest technology available,” Casey said. “And you can earn while you learn.”

On Nov. 18 of last year, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Director of Workforce Development Initiatives Gwen Ross visited the facility to highlight the Wolf Administration’s commitment to creating apprenticeships and workforce training opportunities.

“These programs are vital to Pennsylvania’s economy and ensure that a pipeline of well-trained, Qualified Electrical Workers will enter the industry,” Ross said.

On Sept. 21. Gov. Tom Wolf was at IBEW 163 to announce a $297,000 grant through DCED’s Pre-Apprenticeship and Apprenticeship grant program to provide training for 30 apprentices in northeastern Pennsylvania. The project was also supported with a $600,000 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to improve the interior and exterior infrastructure of the training facility to ensure complete success.

“Investing in apprenticeship programs, where participants can earn a wage while learning a valuable new skill, is one way we can ensure there is a strong pipeline of new talent for these key industries,” the governor said during his visit.

Nadolny said that in 2023, apprentices will also have access to IBEW 163’s new Advanced Technology Center where they can gain skills to work in green industries such as solar and electrical vehicles.

Also attending Wednesday’s tour were John Olejnik, IBEW Local 163 business manager and Nanticoke City Council Members John Telencho and Michael Marcella.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.