🔊 Listen to this

Weis Markets Inc. is partnering with Instacart to offer same-day grocery delivery from 133 Weis locations in Pennsylvania, New York, and Delaware.

Weis Markets Director of Public Relations Dennis Curtin said the Instacart Service will be offered at all Weis Markets in Luzerne County. The Sunbury-based chain operates stores in Dallas, Duryea, Hazleton, Mountain Top, Nanticoke and Plains Township.

“We are committed to offering our customers more convenient grocery options, from in-store shopping to online ordering with pick-up or delivery,” said Maria Rizzo, Weis Markets Vice President of Marketing and Advertising. “This partnership unlocks new ways for customers in Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware to shop​ online​ with Weis Markets.”

Instacart partners with more than 1,000 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 75,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.

For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.