KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West joined a rapidly growing list of Luzerne County School Boards promising not to raise 2023-24 property taxes beyond a state limit. At Wednesday’s monthly meeting the board voted to keep any tax hike at or below the “Act 1 Index,” which can vary year to year and district to district.

The board also hired a new football coach, and took a step toward sale of the now-closed Schuyler Avenue Elementary School building.

For Wyoming Valley West residents this year that means the board will not raise taxes by more than 5.9%. Passing a resolution to stay within the index does not mean taxes will be increased by that much, or at all. The board has repeatedly promised to keep any tax hike, if needed, as low as possible. But the move does give the board until the end of May to approve a preliminary budget.

A district can only exceed the limit through voter approval in the primary election or with special exceptions granted by the state. Both require a preliminary budget to be done much earlier in the year.

The board voted to close the Schuyler Avenue school at the end of the last school year to address a structural deficit and firm up district finances. On Wednesday the board hired Rosen Real Estate to appraise the property at 715 Schuyler Ave. at a cost not to exceed $2,500.

And the board appointed Robert Stelma as varsity football coach at a salary of $8,734. Stelma also was appointed weightlifting coach at an additional salary of $7,474.

The board also:

• Approved an agreement with WVIA to participate in the Enhanced Scholar Program through the 2024-25 school year at a cost of $3,800 per year. The package includes participation in the public media company’s Scholastic Scrimmage, Artist of the Week, Great Teachers Essay Contest, PBS Kids in the Classroom and Teacher Workshop programs.

• Approved a partnership agreement with Big Brothers Big Sisters to host the agency’s “Beyond School Walls” program. The agency provides mentors from area businesses for selected eighth grade students, giving a student the chance to spend time at the mentor’s workplace at least once a month. The district pays nothing other than providing some school space for some of the mentoring.

• Added Avery Zdancewicz to the substitute teacher list.

• Approved a contract with Tom Witiak as district finance manager running through June 30, 2026. The board had previously appointed Witiak to the post but had not hammered out details other than a starting salary of $110,000. The salary is unchanged.

• Accepted the retirement of purchasing coordinator Carol Cardoni.

• Accepted the resignation of clerk Rose Pugh, nurse assistant Joann Pohlmann, and cleaner Marlene Guminsky.

