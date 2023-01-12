🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton reported a man set off a fire extinguisher that he used to smash a glass display case stealing a neck mannequin containing a large amount of gold necklaces from D’Jesus Jewelry Store inside the Laurel Mall on Wednesday.

State police said the robbery occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m.

The suspect was described as being 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, wore black pants, a gray jacket, red gloves and a black baclava style face mask. The race of the suspect was not provided.

After the robbery, state police said the suspect fled the mall exiting through TJ Maxx.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call state police Hazleton Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-459-3890.