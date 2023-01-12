🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S> Rep. Dan Meuser Thursday was selected by his colleagues to serve on the House Financial Services Committee.

Meuser, R-Dallas, has extensive experience in both the private and public sectors that is relevant to the committee’s work and jurisdiction.

Before arriving to Congress, Meuser said he helped build a business in Luzerne County for over 20 years and served as the Secretary of Revenue for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

With Meuser’s appointment, Pennsylvania, the nation’s fifth largest state, will finally have representation on the committee.

“Congressman Dan Meuser’s experience in business and public service will make him a valuable addition to the Committee,” said Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry. “I am proud to welcome him to an already dynamic group of Republican Members. I look forward to working with Dan to find solutions for American families.”

Meuser said, “My team and I are excited to serve my constituents and Pennsylvania on the House Financial Services Committee with Patrick McHenry at the helm. I am confident that my background in business and time as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Revenue will bring a unique perspective to the committee and serve my constituents and the nation well. I look forward to getting to work on the committee to address the pressing issues facing the American economy and financial system.”

The House Financial Services Committee has jurisdiction over issues pertaining to the economy, the banking system, housing, insurance, and securities and exchanges.

Additionally, the Committee also has jurisdiction over monetary policy, international finance, international monetary organizations, and efforts to combat terrorist financing.

The Committee also oversees the nation’s economy through its oversight of the Federal Reserve Board and individual reserve banks, the Treasury, the production and distribution of currency, and the Nation’s capital markets.

