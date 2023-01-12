🔊 Listen to this

Reality television stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, known for the series “Chrisley Knows Best,” are still heading to prison next week despite efforts to challenge their fraud convictions.

Legal documents reviewed Wednesday by the Los Angeles Times reveal that in a Tuesday hearing, the husband and wife’s motion for bail pending appeal was denied. This means they will still start their yearslong prison sentences as scheduled after they were convicted for tax evasion and bank fraud in June 2022.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley will begin their sentences Tuesday at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Federal Correctional Institution Marianna, respectively.

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years, with 16 months’ probation, while Julie got seven years and 16 months’ probation.

The reality stars requested that they extend their surrender date by 21 days, but the court also denied that motion Tuesday.

A representative did not immediately respond to the L.A. Times’ request for comment Wednesday.

In 2019, the reality stars were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors alleged the reality stars submitted fabricated documents to banks when they applied for loans to maintain their expensive lifestyle. Julie Chrisley allegedly submitted a false credit report and bank statements when attempting to rent a California home. Prosecutors added that the couple refused to pay rent for a few months after they began using the home.

The duo is best known for the USA Network reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which followed the antics of the seemingly wealthy, Atlanta-based Chrisley family.

The flagship series spawned the spin-off show “Growing Up Chrisley,” which featured the couple’s adult children Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley. However, Deadline reported that both projects will not move forward at NBCUniversal in light of the convictions.

Lindsie Chrisley told People her father and stepmother were “definitely dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children” ahead of their surrender date.

“My parents regularly say, and I believe they’ve said on their podcast as well, that at this time it’s basically living every day like it’s your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville,” she said.