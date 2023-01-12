🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — The bodies of two brothers reported missing were recovered from Pikes Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township Thursday morning, said Trooper William J. Evans of the state police at Wilkes-Barre.

Daniel Fisk, 67, of Noxen, was last seen Jan. 4 and reported missing Jan. 9, Evans said.

Evans said during the missing persons investigation of Daniel Fisk, the family reported Kris Fisk, 58, of Harveys Lake, had not been heard from since Jan. 4.

Foul play is not expected in their deaths, Evans said noting fishing poles were found near the bodies.

Evans said the investigation involves if the two brothers were ice fishing and possibly fell through the ice.

Autopsies will be scheduled.

Evans said Daniel Fisk’s vehicle, a Subaru Crosstrek, was found near the reservoir at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday.

An extensive search of the area Wednesday involved troopers from the Criminal Investigations Unit, Forensic Services Unit, Aviation Unit, a drone and canine and fire marshal units.

Evans said the Germania Dive Team and Lake Winola Frie Company as well as the state police marine remote operated vehicle discovered the two brothers in the water with fishing poles. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Nothing appears suspicious at this time,” Evans said in speaking with the media outside the state police, Wilkes-Barre, barracks in Hanover Township.

Pikes Creek Reservioir, along state Route 29 near Lake Silkworth, is a 400 acre water supply impoundment owned by Pennsylvania American Water Company.

The water company permits shoreline fishing in designated areas.