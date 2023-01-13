🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a contract for the demolition of three structurally deficient homes that have long been an eyesore in a South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood.

Brdaric Excavating was the low bidder at $79,000 to raze the double-block homes at 440-442, 444-446 and 448-450 South Franklin St.

Council also voted 5-0 to approve a three-year contract, beginning in 2023, with Petroleum Service Co. for fuel supply and related services. Cost per gallon for fuel is locked in at $2.29 per gallon and diesel fuel at a cost of $3.29 per gallon. PSC was the sole bidder for the term of the contract.

Taxpayer Sam Troy asked if demolishing properties is the best option for the city. Mayor Brown said all buildings are inspected by a structural engineer and when it is determined that they are beyond repair and unsafe, the city takes them down.

“I don’t just tear down buildings,” Brown said. “These buildings have been deteriorating for years and have become unsafe. And safety is our main objective here.”

In a recent Times Leader story, it was noted that the owner of the properties, disbarred attorney Joseph R. Reisinger, of Kingston, previously had his law office at the 444 S. Franklin St. address. Tax Claim records stated he owed $72,756 on the 444-446 S. Franklin St. property and $56,938 on the 448-450 S. Franklin St. property, each dating back to 2011. The largest debt however was $201,368 for the 440-442 S. Franklin St. property, dating back to 1994.

Typically, the city files liens against the property owner to try to recover the cost of the demolition. Officials have said in this case the city will pay for the demolitions with funding from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Other issues

Taxpayer Ron Felton inquired about the status of the city’s Wilkes-Barre Police Advisory Committee, adding that he has applied to be appointed a member of the committee.

Mayor Brown said the committee is still active and there are vacancies. He said the city wants to have representation from all ethnic segments of the community.

“We want to create a diverse committee,” Brown said.

Felton, who said he feels he is qualified for a seat on the committee, then said, “Well, I don’t think there would be anything wrong with having two African Americans on the committee.”

Greg Griffin, the Swoyersville residents who has spearheaded a countywide effort to clean up litter, said his group is in need of more “block captains.”

“Crime starts with litter,” Griffin said. “Our neighborhoods are deteriorating. We urge people to get involved and become block captains.”

Mayor Brown and council thanked Griffin for his efforts.

Taxpayer John Suchoski asked council about the status of the former Sterling Hotel vacant lot, claiming he feels the city has been lied to by potential developers. Council and the mayor agreed and said they are proceeding very cautiously, but they added that they want to see the site developed.

Suchoski also asked about the status of the Washington Street Bridge project. Brown said he has a meeting scheduled with PennDOT on Friday, and he added that state Sen. Marty Flynn has pledged his support to get the long-delayed project completed.

“We all want to get it done,” Brown said. “We should know more soon.”

Suchoski also questioned the city being featured on the TV show “On Patrol: Live.” He said he didn’t think featuring the city’s crime on national TV was a benefit.

The last person to address council was Bob Kadluboski, who began to play a recording of an encounter city police had that was laced with vulgarity. Council Chairman Mike Belusko asked Kadluboski to stop the recording several times, but Kadluboski claimed he had a right to play it.

When council had heard enough, Belusko asked a city police officer to remove Kadluboski from council chambers. As he was being escorted out, Kadluboski, who said he still had other matters to discuss, vowed he would sue the city.

MLK closure, free skates

Also on Thursday:

• Mayor Brown announced that Wilkes-Barre City Hall will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Curbside pickup remains as scheduled.

• Mayor Brown announced that the City will provide free ice skates for use on the Ice-Skating Rink on Public Square this weekend, on Friday, Jan. 13, from p.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15, from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Ice skaters under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. Skates will be available free of charge, in exchange for state-issued drivers licenses or identification cards, which will be returned upon skate return.

The ice-skating rink is also be open (weather permitting) to the public during normal park hours of dawn to dusk and ice-skaters are also welcomed to wear their own skates.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.