WILKES-BARRE — Staggers Southern Cuisine held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in celebration of their grand opening in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Staggers Southern Cuisine, 78 South Main St., was one of the recipients of funding through the Spark Wilkes-Barre grant program.

The restaurant’s menu includes all Southern-style favorites elevated to the next level.

Co-owner Darryl Mathis said, “For 30 years I have been wanting to open a restaurant to honor my mother Rosa Kay Staggers, and my most loved grandparents Billie and Carrie Staggers, all who came from the South and raised us with an appreciation for family, food, and God.”

Mathis added, “Many thanks to the City of Wilkes Barre, Mayor Brown, and the Spark program, which has been an amazing help and support, which I personally appreciate. Special thank you to my team and my family — to Brandon Ellersick, my life partner and co-owner; my friend and better half Sheina Mackey, the driving force behind our success — I thank you. To all my team and to all who support Staggers’s journey — thank you all.”

Last week, Mathis said he has worked for more than 30 years in all facets of the restaurant business and now he is co-owner of his very own place.

“For over 30 years, this has been my passion,” Mathis said. “I am excited — over the moon.”

Mathis, 53, and his business partner, Brandon Ellersick, 22, opened the restaurant on Nov. 25, and they said the response has been tremendous.

Mathis, who has lived in New Jersey and South Carolina, said the restaurant will “cater to the Southern goodness in everyone.”

“We offer up a variety of flavors from the South and here at home,” Mathis said. “Come out and enjoy a family friendly environment that offers good food, great music and a terrific vibe.”

Mathis said the restaurant is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President & CEO at the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, said Staggers Southern Cuisine was one of a group of local businesses that received funding through the Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program.

“We are so excited to welcome Staggers Southern Cuisine to our downtown for our community to enjoy their delicious cuisine and add to our vibrant and growing Main Street,” Griffin-Boylan said. “We are so proud to partner with the City of Wilkes-Barre on the Spark program to generate economic development activity in our region by facilitating the establishment of new companies in the City of Wilkes-Barre and this is a perfect example. We encourage the community to come out and support this new local restaurant in the heart of our downtown.”

The Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program was launched to generate economic development activity in our region by facilitating the growth of new companies and relocation of existing businesses to the City of Wilkes-Barre.

Businesses applying for grant funding must be located in the City of Wilkes-Barre to be eligible for funding. The program will be open until the end of 2024 for interested applicants. Interested applicants can visit https://www.wyomingvalleychamber.org/wb-city-grant/ for more information and to complete an application for funding.

