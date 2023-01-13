🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Nanticoke was recently sentenced in Luzerne County Court for smothering her son with a pillow after the boy interrupted her having sex.

Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Sharon Wallace, 40, of Slope Street, to two-to-four years in state prison on charges of strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault. Wallace was convicted of the charges following a non-jury trial Nov. 8.

Wilkes-Barre police in court records say Wallace and her son, who suffers from attention deficit disorder, were staying at a hotel on Kidder Street because they were homeless in November 2020.

Luzerne County Children and Youth Services reportedly paid for the hotel stay.

While in a hotel room, Wallace was in a bed with her son who fell asleep. Wallace then climbed into another bed and engaged in sexual relations with a man, court records say.

The boy woke up and threw a pillow at Wallace who, in turn, used the pillow to smother the boy’s face for three to four minutes, according to court records.