WILKES-BARRE — Stan Mirin, a Democrat, Thursday announced that he is running for Wilkes-Barre City Council, District C.

Mirin, along with his wife Bridget and their four children — James, Helen, Evin and Sadie — are lifelong residents of Wilkes-Barre.

Employed by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District as the head custodian, Mirin, 51, said he has always been a dedicated member of his community.

Mirin and his wife met while attending G.A.R. Memorial High School, graduating in 1990. All their children have attended Wilkes-Barre Area schools.

Beyond his employment, Mirin has served in various voluntary positions in the city and the community at-large. For the last year, Mirin has served as the Block Captain for the Heights and Mayflower sections of Wilkes-Barre. He is also a member of the Executive Committee for 570-On-The-Go.

As a proud G.A.R. graduate, some of Mirin said some of his greatest accomplishments have been as a dedicated coach to the many children in his community. Mirin is currently the Assistant Cross Country and Track Coach for Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Previously, Mirin has held the position of Head Track & Field Coach, and Assistant Football Coach for G.A.R.

As a Wilkes-Barre City Councilperson for District C, Mirin said he would focus heavily on the needs of his community and city.

Mirin’s top goals are to improve the quality of life for the families in the area. To accomplish this, Mirin said the focus must be on safety.

One way Mirin said he intends to improve the safety of the city is to ensure that pedestrians are safe when walking through their neighborhoods, especially children on their way to and from school.

“A higher police presence, both on the streets and walking the beat, will encourage community connection with law enforcement,” Mirin said. “Also, the rehabilitation or demolition of dilapidated and abandoned buildings in our neighborhoods which have scarred this great city for too long. This will require the city to take a stronger stance on out-of-town landlords and hold them accountable for their properties.”

Mirin said he humbly asks for the votes of his neighbors in District C.

During the upcoming campaign, Mirin said he intends on meeting with and talking to the members of the district to ensure that their needs, wishes, and concerns are addressed.

Mirin said he intends to be a voice for his community on City Council, and will work tirelessly to not only earn your vote, but ensure that you have an honest and respectable voice on City Council.

