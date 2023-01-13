🔊 Listen to this

Update

WILKES-BARRE — Interstate 81 southbound is now closed.

PennDOT earlier reported that there was a lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound due to an overturned vehicle at mile marker 172 in Luzerne County.

The estimated time of reopening is 11 a.m.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting — www.511PA.com. 511PA which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

— Bill O’Boyle