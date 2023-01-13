🔊 Listen to this

State police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for Jordan Alexander Allen, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, on an arrest warrant charging him in a shooting that injured a woman outside a night club in Old Forge.

State police at Dunmore said a 34-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her head in the VIP parking lot of The Diamond Club, 107 N. Keyser Ave., at about 5:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

An arrest warrant was issued for Allen on Jan. 4 charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Allen is described by state police as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Allen is asked to call state police at Dunmore a 570-963-3156.