$60,394 in donations raised for local and regional organizations

HARVEYS LAKE — It was a record year for the annual Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees.

The 2022 Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees raised $60,394 in donations for local and regional organizations — the most money ever raised by the event — and includes a $25,000 donation by the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation shared by all qualifying participants.

Tony DeCosmo, Grotto Pizza spokesman, said the event sees local businesses decorate Christmas trees in support of charities. The trees remain on display inside the main dining room at Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake during the holiday season. Visitors vote for their favorite trees through monetary donations. The trees that receive the most “votes” or donations also split a prize pool.

This year, first place went to The Medicine Shoppe Wilkes-Barre, in support of the Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund.

Finishing in second place was Reilly Finishing Technologies, in support of Valley with a Heart Benefits, and third place went to Alloy Wheels Repair Specialists, with their tree for Peggy’s Pathway.

Armand Mascioli, co-owner of Grotto Pizza, said the amount of effort and creativity that goes into the decorations for the annual “Parade of Trees” is incredible.

“The Parade of Trees really has become the official start of the holiday season for so many of our friends, family, and guests.” Mascioli said.

This year marked the 27th annual Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees at Harveys Lake.

Since its inception, the Parade of Trees has raised more than $425,000 — plus this year’s $60,394 — for local charities, thanks to the continued participation of area businesses, the support of the general public, and the generosity of the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation, which added another $25,000 to collected donations again this year.

It all started on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m., with a decorating party in the restaurant’s main dining room. Representatives from dozens of businesses and charities were on hand to decorate their trees.

Businesses sponsor a tree in support of the charity of their choice. Visitors to Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake then “voted” with donations to that tree.

The Parade of Trees was on display in Grotto Pizza’s main dining room through New Year’s Eve.

2022 business and charity list

• GFWC-West Side Womens Club

Victims Resource Center (VRC)

• Moto Graphics, Inc.

Cori’s Place

• Rotary Club of Dallas

Anthracite Trolleys, Inc.

• Lehman Idetown United Methodist Church

Mission Central

• Dan Yarros Agency

Heroes Hearthstone

• Yanik Chiropractor & Fitness

Ava’s Toy Box

• Reilly Finishing Technologies

Valley with a Heart Benefits

• Mt. Zion Material Handling

Brighter Journeys

• Orlando Foods, Inc.

Alzheimers Association

• Pampered Chef Independent Consultant: Joan Horwatt

Welsh Cultural Endeavor of NEPA

• Fidelity Bank

Back Mountain Food Pantry

• Eye Care Specialists

In Sight Kids Club of NEPA

• Salon NouVeau

Bobby Wright Memorial Scholarship at Misericordia University

• Harveys Lake Antique & Classic Boat Society

American Cancer Society

• Hillman Security & Fire Technologies

United Way

• Valanski-Pokorny Family

Angel Medication

• The Medicine Shoppe Wilkes-Barre

Medical Oncology Associates Prescription Assistance Fund

• Sprau & Clements Dentistry

Verve Vertu Art Studio

• Sorber Well Drilling

Patriots Cove

• Hi Lites Motor Club

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

• Bel Air Pools

Janet Weiss Children’s Hospital

• WBS Penguins Booster Club

Make-A-Wish

• Cherry Hill Group

Little Eric’s Foundation

• The Fino Family

Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue

• Smith’s Country Store

Carrie Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund

• Alloy Wheels Repair Specialists

Peggy’s Pathway

• Sordoni Construction

Fork Over Love

• Grotto Pizza

American Diabetes Association

