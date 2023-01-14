🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jessica McClay Friday announced her candidacy for Wilkes-Barre City Council District E.

McClay, 48, is a Democrat and a lifelong resident of the North End section of Wilkes-Barre.

McClay graduated from James M. Coughlin High School and Bloomsburg University with a bachelor’s degree, and she currently is employed as a workers’ compensation adjuster.

McClay said she and her husband have been married for over 28 years and have three children. She said she is currently a volunteer on the city’s Planning Commission, Fire/Civil Service Commission as well as the Traffic Committee.

“I am running because I am invested in this city and would like to help in improving the quality of life within the city,” McClay said. “Some of the issues that I will focus on are blight properties, cleaner and safer streets, as well as keeping Wilkes-Barre an affordable place to live. I also feel we need to work on bringing business to the city as well keeping the current business.”

McClay said she will work hard for the community and she will listen and respond to her constituents if elected to represent the City of Wilkes-Barre.

