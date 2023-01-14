🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown has announced that the city’s Code Blue designation will be activated for Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 14 and 15) with severely cold temperatures forecasted.

The Code Blue designation is put into effect when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures below 20 degrees, or when an expected snowfall of a foot or more is predicted.

The city’s Code Blue emergency shelter is located at the Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle. Keystone Mission will administer the program, according to a release sent out by the Mayor’s office.

During a Code Blue, the shelter will be open beginning at 9 p.m. and will close at 7 a.m. the following morning.

Anyone interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue Program or seeking more information about it should contact Keystone Mission by phone at 570-871-4795 extension 410 or by sending an email to [email protected]