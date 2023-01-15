🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police say a 19-year-old was shot inside the lobby of a movie theatre and the alleged gunman has not been taken into custody, according to our newsgathering partners at WBRE/WYOU.

State police and ambulances were dispatched to the area of the Laurel Mall and Regal Cinema for a shooting at 8:15 p.m.

Officials say a 19-year-old male has been transported to the Lehigh Valley Hazleton hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators with the state police determined the shooting was a “motivated attack” inside the Regal Cinema’s lobby/arcade area. While the shooting happened in a public place where people were put in direct danger, troopers say it is an isolated incident.

Troopers say the gunman fired multiple shots and one person was injured.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Major Case Team is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information relative to the investigation of this case is asked to contact PSP Hazleton at (570)459-3890.