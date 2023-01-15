Benefit planned for community volunteer who is battling cancer

Tom Jesso of the Shawnee Cemetery Preservation Association points out the grave site of Civil War veteran James Bray buried in a section of the cemetery in this 2014 photo.

Tom Jesso, president of the Shawnee Cemetery Preservation Association, sells t-shirts under his tent during a past Plymouth Community Day. He has worked tirelessly to help the cemetery and the Plymouth Historical Society; now his friends want to support him.

President of the Shawnee Preservation Association Tom Jesso cleans a headstone in the Shawnee Cemetery in Plymouth in this file photo.

Shawnee Cemetery Preservation Society President Tom Jesso, Sr., offers welcoming remarks during a past ‘Tribute to Our Troops’ that benefitted the Plymouth Historical Society and the historic Shawnee Cemetery in Plymouth.

Do you want proof that Tom Jesso tends to think of himself last? Just tell him you’d like to talk about “the upcoming fundraiser.”

Immediately the dedicated community volunteer, well-known for his years of work as the unpaid caretaker of the historic Shawnee Cemetery in Plymouth, starts to describe a spaghetti dinner, planned for March, that will benefit both the Plymouth Historical Society and his beloved cemetery.

But, no, that’s not the event you had in mind.

Next thing you know, Jesso, 71, of Orange, will be telling you about the 150th anniversary of the Shawnee Cemetery, coming up in September. At a celebration still in the planning stages, he and his wife, Ruth, hope to “bring back the goats” for a little petting zoo.

Those goats, who have no trouble eating grass while standing on a steep hillside, last visited the cemetery in 2018 to pitch in with the lawn trimming — and they certainly were cute.

But that’s not the event you wanted to talk about, either.

The fundraiser you had in mind, sponsored by Plymouth Alive, will take place 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at VFW Post 1425, 111 West Main St., in Plymouth, and will benefit Tom Jesso himself as he battles Stage IV cancer.

“It’s time for us to give back to Tom,” said Alexis Eroh, president of Plymouth Alive. “He’s our brother and we love him. The Plymouth community loves him.”

“The response has been overwhelming,” she said, with people dropping off gift cards and putting baskets together for a raffle.

“He is so dedicated,” Eroh said. “The cemetery is his pride and joy, and he was instrumental in bringing The Wall That Heals (a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial) to Plymouth.”

But now Jesso, who is more used to giving than receiving, is battling cancer that was diagnosed in his lung in late 2021. He soon learned it had spread to his brain, his thyroid and an area above his kidney.

He went through radiation treatments and is still undergoing chemotherapy, Jesso said. “They got three out of the four; the only one left (still detectable) is above my kidney.”

“So far, I’ve been blessed,” he said, adding he’s been diabetic for more than 50 years, taking insulin every day.

“I’m familiar with the medical system,” he said. “I’ve been in and out of the hospital most of my life.”

A Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Jesso worked for 28 years for the U.S. Postal System and will celebrate his 48th wedding anniversary on March 1. He and his wife have two sons and a daughter, plus six grandchildren.

They also have a passion for history, a soft spot for veterans, and an extraordinary dedication to the 13-acre Shawnee Cemetery.

“I’ve been working 15 years with the dead,” Jesso said.

It all started when Tom Jesso was a teen, growing up in Plymouth, and his grandmother sent him to the cemetery to tend relatives’ graves.

“I used to take the old push mower, the one with the blades in the front, cut through the yards and drag it up from Franklin Street and cut our family plot,” he said.

When he returned from the Air Force, he resumed the task and expanded his cemetery work to tend the plots on either side of his relatives’ graves.

There was a time when Jesso noticed an elderly man trying to cut grass with scissors; he took over the maintenance of that man’s plot as well.

For a time in the 1990s, the Plymouth General Federation of Women’s Clubs worked to refurbish the cemetery. “They had mostly Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts helping them,” Jesso recalled.

When that group exhausted its resources, the Jessos stepped up.

“We couldn’t let it go,” Tom Jesso said. “There are so many veterans there. It just hurt me so, to think they would be forgotten. There are three veterans from the American Revolutionary War there, and hundreds of Civil War soldiers. I didn’t want their graves to be unknown and uncared for.”

Aided by volunteers he has organized into “adopt a section” units, Jesso tends graves and maintains landscaping equipment. With help from Ruth, he conducts research for out-of-town genealogists. “We’ll look up a grave and take a picture and send it to them through the computer,” he said.

“Thank goodness for the computer,” Ruth said, adding, “That cemetery is equal in history to any cemetery in the valley.”

Ruth and Tom have dressed up in period clothing for cemetery tours in the past and perhaps will do that later this year, at an event, still in the planning stages, that will honor the cemetery’s 150th anniversary.

If you want to help support the Shawnee Cemetery and the Plymouth Historical Society, Jesso said, consider purchasing a $15 ticket for the spaghetti dinner, set for 1 to 4 p.m. March 19 at Happy’s Pizza on Main Street, Plymouth. (For tickets, call 570-333-4028.)

If you want to help Tom Jesso in his medical battle, the benefit in his honor will be 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at the VFW Post 1425, 111 W. Main St. Plymouth. Tickets are $10, which includes admission, food, soft drinks and entertainment. A cash bar will be available.

Basket raffles and 50/50 tickets also will be available at the event.

For advance tickets, Alexis Eroh said, you can message the Plymouth Alive Facebook page or mail a check to Plymouth Alive, PO Box 83, Plymouth, PA 18651, memo: Jesso Benefit.