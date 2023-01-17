🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Edwardsville was arraigned Tuesday on charges connected to a pursuit of a stolen dump truck in October.

Joshua Forrester-Westad, 40, of Sand Drive, was charged by city police for his failed attempt to elude capture in a chase that involved Plains Township police on Oct. 12, according to court records.

Wilkes-Barre police becomes the fourth law enforcement agency to charge Forrester-Westad involving alleged escape attempts and pursuits.

The latest criminal complaint says city police assisted Plains Township police in searching for Forrester-Westad.

A Plains Township police officer spotted Forrester-Westad near an unoccupied motorcycle near the Red Roof Inn on state Route 315 on Oct. 12. The officer was aware Forrester-Westad was wanted by several police agencies.

Court records allege Forrester-Westad initiated a chase through woods, heavily traveled highways and properties of businesses along routes 315 and 309.

As city police assisted in the search, an officer was flagged down by a Plains Township firefighter who encountered Forrester-Westad walking across East Thomas Street.

Minutes later, the city officer noticed Forrester-Westad exiting a road driving a dump truck initiating a pursuit on Scott Street passing through intersections posted with stop signs, court records say.

Forrester-Westad turned onto Motorworld Drive and onto Calvin Street in the Mineral Springs housing area, court records say, where he jumped a curb and drove through lawns while being pursued by police.

Court records say Forrester-Westad abandoned the dump truck and was apprehended after a foot chase.

City police charged Forrester-Westad with fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and two traffic citations. He was arraigned on the latest charges by District Judge James Haggerty in Luzerne County Central Court and was remanded to the county correctional facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

Plains Township police charged Forrester-Westad following the Oct. 12 pursuit.

Forrester-Westad is also facing pursuit-related charges by state police at Wilkes-Barre for driving and crashing a stolen vehicle along Interstate-81 in Duryea on April 27, 2022, and by Butler Township police involving a pursuit that ended in a crash on Aug. 29, 2022, court records say.