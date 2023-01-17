🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested Francis Shay Mapp on allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl Monday.

Mapp, 27, was taken into custody when he arrived at his apartment, 295 Scott St., Apt. 303, as detectives were in the process of searching the residence with a search warrant.

Detectives in court records say the girl and a 14-year-old boy went joyriding in his grandmother’s vehicle and drove to Nanticoke. The two teenagers believed they were in trouble as the grandmother wanted the 14-year-old boy charged.

While in Nanticoke, the boy called for a ride and were picked up by Mapp in the area of a market on South Prospect Street, court records say.

Detectives obtained video footage of the two teenagers getting into a Hyundai that was registered to Mapp.

As the two teenagers were hiding out at Mapp’s apartment, the boy fell asleep and Mapp allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

The girl was examined at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital who reported the alleged sexual assault.

Court records say the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center. A narrative of the interview are listed in the criminal complaint filed against Mapp.

After Mapp’s arrest, he agreed to be interviewed by detectives saying he was in custody for “false allegations of rape,” court records say.

Detectives terminated the interview when Mapp requested an attorney.

Mapp was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge James Haggerty in Central Court on charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and three counts of indecent assault. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $1 million bail.