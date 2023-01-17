🔊 Listen to this

JACKSON TWP. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township, died last week, according to a news release from Kevin Ransom, SCI-Dallas superintendent.

Matthew Boyer, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:52 p.m. Friday. Prison staff provided life-saving measures until Boyer was pronounced dead at 7:36 p.m., according to the news release.

Boyer was serving a 30-to-60 year sentence for a third-degree murder conviction in Berks County. He had been housed at SCI-Dallas since Aug. 18, 2021.

In accordance with state policy, state police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The cause of death will be determined by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.