Kingston police announced another arrest Tuesday of a man accused of trying to meet up with someone he believed to be an underage male for sex.

Anthony Robert Millan, 40, of Mountain Top was arraigned Monday on five felony charges relating to criminal solicitation after he was caught on video meeting up with a cooperating witness whom Millan believed to be a 15-year-old boy, according to the criminal complaint filed against Millan.

Millan’s arrest is the latest in a sweep by Kingston detectives of men suspected of trying to meet up with underage individuals for sex. Last week, the Kingston Municipal Police Department released the names and mugshots of 12 men arrested over the last few months on charged relating to criminal solicitation and unlawful contact with a minor.

According to Millan’s criminal complaint:

Investigators received information from a cooperating witness on Sept. 11, 2022, who provided detectives with photos of communication and a video of the witness meeting with an adult male. The witness reported to investigators that the adult male met with him, believing that he was a minor.

The communication logs were reviewed and determined to date back to March 8, 2022.

On that date, a male with the screen name “dont know 39” messaged the witness, saying “Hi, how are you, nice, looking,” according to the police report.

The man was later identified as Millan using photos he posted to his profile, which matched with the male depicted in the witness’s video, along with Millan’s vehicle registration and his driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness told Millan that he would turn 18 years old “in 2 years and one month.” Millan responded by asking “So how do I know it’s not a trap,” but proceeded to ask the witness for their location and asked where they could meet, saying that he could meet sometime in the next two hours, according to the complaint.

Millan then showed up at the predetermined meeting place, according to the police report, and proceeded to flee the area when he realized that he was being filmed. The vehicle that Millan showed up in as shown on the video was registered to him, further assisting investigators in positively identifying Millan.

He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in front of Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty.

Millan was charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of criminal solicitation — statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and criminal use of a communications facility. All five charges are felony-level charges.

Millan was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post $25,000 in bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.