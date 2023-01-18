🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — A man arrested by Plymouth police on allegations he used someone else’s identity to buy an Apple iPhone may be connected to other fraudulent cellular phone purchases.

Rafael Ariel Rochet-Urena, 25, address unknown, was detained when police investigated a complaint by a woman who claimed her name and personal information was used to purchase an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max valued at $1,200, according to court records.

The woman told police she was tipped off about the purchase when she received an email from AT&T showing the transaction and the shipping address to a residence in the 300 block of Carver Street on Jan. 12.

Police responded to the Carver Street residence and spoke with a woman who had no knowledge of the cellular phone purchase and expected delivery.

The woman from Carver Street contacted police on Friday when the cellular phone was delivered.

Police took custody of the package and waited in the area when Rochet-Urena showed up at the residence in a Chevrolet Cruz, according to court records.

Police in court records say Rochet-Urena and the vehicle are suspected in other fraudulent package deliveries in other municipalities.

The woman from Carver Street told police she does not know Rochet-Urena who knocked on her door requesting the package, court records say.

Due to a language barrier, a police officer in Kingston who speaks Spanish, arrived to assist in communications.

Police allege Rochet-Urena is an immigrant from the Dominican Republic whose Visa was denied.

After Rochet-Urena granted permission for his vehicle to be searched, police said they recovered two Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max cellular phones inside the original boxes and an Apple iPhone SE, court records say.

Rochet-Urena was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke on a single count of identify theft. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Whittaker deemed him a flight risk.