WILKES-BARRE — A fire forced 12 people from their apartments on Walnut Street early Wednesday morning.

City firefighters assisted by the Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Department responded to 44-46 Walnut St., at about 12:30 a.m. finding heavy smoke and fire on the first floor.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

One unit was heavily damaged by the fire as three other units sustained smoke damage.

The American Red Cross of the Wyoming Valley Chapter is assisting 12 people who resided at the apartment building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.