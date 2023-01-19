🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — After adjourning their meeting on the suite level of the Mohegan Sun Arena Wednesday, the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority Board held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the concourse for two new businesses.

As Will Beekman, General Manager for ASAM Global at the Arena quipped, “These two new concessions will bring a little ‘fire’ and a lot of ‘ice’ to the guest experience.”

The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority along, with ASM Global, unveiled “SmokeShack” Barbecue Stand and “On The Rocks” Ice Bar — and both locations were to open for Thursday night’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins game.

“Get ready to savor some new flavors at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza,” said Steve Poremba, ASM Global’s Director of Sales and Marketing.

Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President/CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Ahmad Ali, Director of Membership and Community Engagement at the Chamber, hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the two new featured concessions.

SmokeShack, located behind section 110, will be the home of three signature mouth-watering, fiery barbecue sandwiches. Beekman said the menu features creations by the venue’s chef manager, Roy Rosenbaum, and provides the Wilkes-Barre culinary team the opportunity to bring their creativity to the concourse and expand the venue’s already diverse menu offerings.

Beekman said the stand’s three “Shackwich Specials” are:

• “The Notorious R.I.B.” featuring pulled pork ribs, house made slaw and barbecue sauce and relish on a corn-dusted kaiser bun.

• “The Piguin” featuring pulled pork and house made barbecue sauce on a corn-dusted kaiser bun.

• “The Beef of Burden” featuring sliced brisket, sliced onion and house made barbecue sauce on a corn-dusted kaiser bun.

Beekman said “SmokeShack” will also feature “ShackSides,” including smoked, white cheddar mac and cheese and loaded mac and cheese topped with your choice of rib, pork or brisket meat and barbecue sauce. Seasonal sides will also be available for select events.

“On The Rocks,” located behind section 112, is the venue’s new Ice Bar, featuring house signature drink specialties and slushie maker, giving guests the opportunity to create their own slushie with select flavors and spirit combinations. The location replaces the old “Pucks” mixed drink stand, which was converted into “SmokeShack.”

Beekman said “On The Rocks” was designed and constructed by the venue’s Operations team, with the project led by Jeff Nealon, Director of Operations at Mohegan Sun Arena.

“Step inside and taste — and feel — the chill as the bar’s design takes a guest to an icy wonderland featuring color-changing LED lighting, glacier-textured wall treatments, cracked-ice floor pattern and a bar front that looks like a layer of cubed ice,” Beekman said.

Beekman and Poremba said additional menu selections have been added to the venue concourse since the start of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 2022-23 season. Authentic Mexican cuisine is now located behind section 105 featuring churros, flautas, empanadas and more from Hazleton’s own, J. Zapata.

“We are committed to providing our guests with a diverse menu featuring local flavors and bringing the menus of some hometown restaurants to our audience that stretches beyond the Wyoming Valley,” Beekman said.

Poremba said Zapata adds to the local flavors offered at the venue that already include Revello’s Old Forge Pizza, Malacari’s Ice Cream and Wine, SLP Concessions, Susquehanna Brewing Company and Lion Brewery and local beer distributors L.T. Verrastro and Ace Beverage that provide a variety of craft, domestic and import beer selections.

Mohegan Sun Arena is also the home of several regional and national vendors, including Chickie’s & Pete’s, Nathan’s Hot Dogs, Dippin Dots, Millstone Spirits Group, and Tim Horton’s.

Election of officers tabled

At the board meeting, officers were to be elected, but that vote was tabled pending the appointment of three people to fill currently vacant seats.

Two of those seats had been held by Anthony Ryba and Carmen Ambrosino, who both declined re-appointment. The third is held by Donna Cupinski, the current board Chair, who is seeking re-appointment.

Luzerne County Council is expected to announce the appointments on Tuesday.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.