Katrina Gownley will start work as Luzerne County’s Children and Youth administrator on Feb. 13, county Human Services Division Lynn Hill has informed council.

The agency has been managed by acting administrators since the county terminated former administrator Joanne Van Saun in July 2021 due to the criminal charges against her.

To make the position more attractive to qualified applicants, the county administration had increased the salary range to $85,000 to $90,000 and restored a second Children and Youth deputy position.

Gownley will receive $90,000 in the position, Hill said.

She has worked in child welfare for 20 years and held positions as a child protective services/intake caseworker, supervisor, director and administrator, Hill told council.

“Katrina is very excited to join the team and is looking forward to working with everyone,” Hill wrote.

Contacted Wednesday, Gownley said her progressive advancement through child welfare positions have exposed her to the requirements and challenges before agency employees at all levels.

“You never forget where you came from, and having started as a caseworker, I always keep that in the back of my head when implementing new policies,” she said.

Gownley currently works as Northumberland County’s Children and Youth administrator — a position she held for nearly seven years. She said all her child welfare positions have been in Northumberland.

“I think I bring a lot of experience to Luzerne County. Many things we did in our county really benefited families,” Gownley said.

She also spent a few years as a teacher and noted she has three daughters.

“Serving children is what I do,” Gownley said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to helping families and kids in Luzerne County.”

Gownley is inheriting an agency working to recruit and retain caseworkers and overcome past issues.

Van Saun had been sentenced in December 2021 to 34 months of probation for misdemeanor child endangerment and obstruction offenses, with the first nine months on house arrest, related to her failure to investigate at least 217 reports alleging child abuse and neglect in 2017.

While the state has praised the agency’s efforts to address issues, the agency remains on a provisional license.

