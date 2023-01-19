🔊 Listen to this

Due to Pennsylvania law, prior Luzerne County manager Randy Robertson is set to receive a monthly pension of $191.68 after a little over five months on the job.

The state’s county pension law — Act 96 — requires a pension to be provided to departing workers over age 60 regardless of how long they’ve worked for the county, officials said.

At 68, Robertson was automatically qualified for a pension when he was hired based on his age.

Typically, employees must have five years of county employment to be vested, or eligible, to receive a pension.

County Controller Walter Griffith sent an email to council Wednesday afternoon highlighting the pension for Robertson and reiterating his past complaints about Robertson’s performance as a manager.

Contacted Wednesday, Robertson said he had been informed the pension amount was largely based on his decision to contribute his own payment at the maximum allowable amount.

Another factor in the pension determination was his $181,500 annual compensation, officials said.

Robertson questioned why he is being singled out for criticism regarding a pension mandated by law, and he encouraged critics to seek a change in state law if they do not believe the provision is fair.

He started work as the top manager on June 13 last year. Citing family health issues, he submitted his resignation effective Dec. 14. Council unanimously decided his last day would be Nov. 18, although he was paid through Dec. 14.

The over-60 provision pension provision has been publicized periodically in the county over the years, usually when a pension appears on the county retirement board agenda for a newer former worker.

In 2017, retirement board members said state legislators should address such county pension law requirements to reduce the burden on taxpayers down the road.

For example, a prior county commissioner and sheriff were approved for monthly pensions of $71 with only two years of county employment in 2012. A past purchasing director also qualified for a $220 monthly county pension that year after three years on the job, records show.

Because the pension for Robertson is mandated by state law, a request for the county retirement board to ratify the payment was automatically generated without a requirement for Robertson to submit a request, officials said.

The retirement board meeting will meet at 4 p.m. today at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. A remote attendance option was restored this morning, after a push by county Controller Walter Griffith. Instructions are posted under the county retirement board agenda section at luzernecounty.org.

The county’s pension fund relies on employee contributions, investment earnings and a contribution from county taxpayers to meet current and future payments to retirees. This year’s county general fund operating budget earmarks $11.575 million for the pension subsidy, which is an increase of $751,000 from last year’s allocation.

