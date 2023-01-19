🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG — On his first full day in office, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced that effective immediately, 92% of state government jobs – about 65,000 positions – do not require a four-year college degree.

As part of that announcement, Shapiro’s first executive order instructed the Office of Administration to emphasize skills and experience in state job postings and ordered a review of the remaining 8% of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree, many of which are statutorily required.

Shapiro also ordered all state agencies under his jurisdiction to take steps to emphasize work experience in their hiring.

As part of the order, the Shapiro Administration also launched a new website where applicants can easily search among the thousands of open positions that don’t require a four-year degree.

“Every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and have a real opportunity to succeed. They should get to decide what’s best for them – whether they want to go to college or straight into the workforce – not have that decided for them,” Shapiro said.

“Today, we are making sure Pennsylvanians know that the doors of opportunity are wide open to those who want to serve our Commonwealth, regardless of whether or not they have a degree,” he added. “I want to make it clear to all Pennsylvanians, whether they went to college or they gained experience through work, job training, or an apprenticeship program: we value your skills and talents, and we want you to apply for a job with the Commonwealth.”

According to the state Department of Labor & Industry, more than seven million Pennsylvanians do not hold a four-year degree, and millions of Pennsylvanians develop their skills through alternative routes such as two-year degree programs, apprenticeships, military service, job training, and on-the-job experience.

Shapiro has pledged to invest in apprenticeships, vocational training, and career and technical education, saying in his inaugural address that “real freedom that comes when we create pathways to new opportunities by investing in vo-tech and job training programs.”