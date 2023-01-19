🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Edwardsville faces his fifth offense of initiating a pursuit with law enforcement.

The latest criminal complaint filed against Joshua Forrester-Westad, 40, of Sand Drive, alleges he eluded capture by driving a motorcycle down a grassy embankment at the dead end of Jenks Lane in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 15.

Wilkes-Barre police spotted Forrester-Westad operating a yellow motorcycle in the area of Scott Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. Police were aware Forrester-Westad was wanted by several police agencies.

Forrester-Westad turned onto Wilkes-Barre Boulevard traveling north at a high rate of speed without being pursued. As officers caught up to Forrester-Westad who slowed down, he turned around and looked at the police cruisers, according to the complaint.

Police allege Forrester-Westad initiated a pursuit turning onto Butler Street and Jenks Lane where he came up on a dead end and proceeded down a grassy embankment disappearing through parking lots.

Forrester-Westad was arraigned Thursday in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude police and reckless driving. His bail was set at $5,000 on the latest charges.

Court records list other offenses Forrester-Westad is facing related to fleeing police.