WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man who admitted to trafficking cocaine shipped from overseas was sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Jhon G. Morales, 34, of Gildersleeve Street, to 22 months to four years in state prison on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Morales pled guilty to the charge Sept. 26.

Morales was arrested when drug agents with the state Office of Attorney General and Wilkes-Barre police executed a search warrant at his residence on July 28, 2020.

The house was under surveillance by authorities following a package shipped from overseas was intercepted by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection on July 23, 2020. The package had a delivery address to 64 Gildersleeve St.

Authorities used a series of search warrants to open and track the package that was delivered prior to Morales being arrested, according to court records.

When the package was delivered, Morales was observed exiting the house and rode a bicycle around the block and again with a child before returning home.

When drug agents executed the search warrant, the package was found open in a bedroom, court records say.

Authorities in court records say the package contained 2.13 kilograms of cocaine.

A digital scale, packaging materials and more than $1,300 were found inside the house.