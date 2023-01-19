🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An arrest warrant was issued for James Blair, 42, of Mayfield, charging him with soliciting a minor for sex.

City police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Blair but warn not to approach him.

Blair is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 160 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Charges filed against Blair include three counts of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact, and one count each of criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Blair is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police Det. Michael W. Twerdi at 570-208-6721.