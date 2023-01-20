🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Demolition began Thursday of three structurally deficient homes that have long been an eyesore in a South Wilkes-Barre neighborhood.

Brdaric Excavating was the low bidder at $79,000 to raze the double-block homes at 440-442, 444-446 and 448-450 South Franklin St.

At last week’s City Council meeting, Mayor George Brown said all buildings are inspected by a structural engineer and when it is determined that they are beyond repair and unsafe, the city takes them down.

“I don’t just tear down buildings,” Brown said. “These buildings have been deteriorating for years and have become unsafe. And safety is our main objective here.”

Typically, the city files liens against the property owner to try to recover the cost of the demolition. Officials have said in this case the city will pay for the demolitions with funding from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

— Bill O’Boyle

