Thornton votes against move, however

Citing a state law requirement, four of five Luzerne County Retirement Board members voted Thursday to approve former manager Randy Robertson’s $191.68 monthly pension.

Robertson automatically qualified for a pension after a little over five months on the job because he is 68. The state’s county pension law — Act 96 — requires a pension to be provided to departing workers over age 60 regardless of how long they’ve worked for the county, officials said.

Retirement Board member Brian Thornton voted against Robertson’s pension after unsuccessfully attempting to table a vote, with no second provided for his motion.

Thornton had been among the council members strongly supporting Robertson’s hiring as top manager but later expressed displeasure over Robertson’s performance.

Thornton’s argument for tabling focused on county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce’s pending investigation of a paper shortage and other issues related to the 2022 general election.

‘Strategies failed miserably’

According to Thornton’s verbatim argument against paying the pension:

“There’s an ongoing, widespread investigation into the county election disaster of this past November. Robertson is a subject of that investigation. He hired (current acting election director) Beth McBride just a few months earlier. Before that election he supervised her. He hired her, a person who had zero election process oversight experience nor leadership experience in her very young career. On Election Day he issued directives and strategies which failed miserably. His strategies disenfranchised voters and led to disastrous outcomes. In the weeks following the election, Robertson failed to discipline, suspend or terminate anyone who is responsible for the election collapse. He bears responsibility for the national embarrassment and black eye cast on Luzerne County. He played a part in all of this. Then he quit.”

Thornton went on to complain that Robertson, at his final public meeting, made parting comments that “bore no personal responsibility for any of this yet blamed everyone else, including county council, for his missteps and shortcomings.”

He said the DA’s investigation is expected to be completed the end of this month or in early February.

“Could this investigation reveal malfeasance, dereliction of duty or, worse yet, an intentional conspiracy to throw a public election? Who knows? But based on all of these unknowns and based on the fact that he (Robertson) is part of the ongoing investigation and the fact that we are pledging taxpayer dollars here tonight on a lifelong pension for Mr. Robertson, I think it behooves us, and I’d like to suggest, that we just table this motion for now.”

‘We made the decision to hire him’

Councilwoman Kendra Radle, who chairs the board, said board members were informed Robertson is legally entitled to the pension under state law.

The employment contract council approved with Robertson did not say he was not entitled to a pension or give him a probationary period or waiting period to contribute to the county’s retirement plan, she said.

“In hindsight, should council have done that? Yes. But a majority of council hired this man knowing that he jumped from place to place, that he was not staying anywhere permanently almost the entire extent of his resume. So we (county council) made the decision to hire him knowing his track record and knowing that he was leaving a lot of different places,” Radle said.

Radle said that’s why she made the motion to approve the pension.

“Do I like it? No. Do I think we should have hired him in first place? Also no. But we’re in this situation,” Radle said.

Council had been unable to act on the manager hiring in March last year because no finalist secured the seven required votes, with six cast for Robertson and five for then-acting manager Romilda Crocamo. Crocamo subsequently withdrew her name from consideration.

Behind the scenes, moves had been in play attempting to secure a seventh vote for Robertson, such as talk of replacing Radle as council chair and John Lombardo as vice chair. Both supporters of Crocamo’s appointment, Radle and Lombardo had expressed reservations about Robertson’s lack of county government management experience and questioned if he would be committed to staying here for an extended period.

In the end, Councilman Chris Perry was the lone vote against Robertson’s hiring, while Councilman Tim McGinley abstained.

Robertson said late Thursday that Thornton’s comments “are once again indicative of the mean-spirited and complete fabrications” that he “exhibited throughout my tenure.”

He said council members are aware that “there was absolutely nothing intentional on the part of the elections people” to run out of paper and questioned why no action has been taken regarding the election bureau since he left if he is being blasted for inaction.

Robertson said he continues to care for his mother in Ohio and helping his wife with surgery recovery, as he had stated to council.

“I wish the best for every Luzerne County citizen, but this is why it’s important to know your candidates and what they truly stand for,” Robertson said.

He had said the pension amount was largely based on his decision to contribute his own payment at the maximum allowable amount. Another factor in the pension determination was his $181,500 annual compensation, officials said.

Robertson had questioned why he was being singled out for criticism regarding a pension mandated by law, and he encouraged critics to seek a change in state law if they do not believe the provision is fair.

He started work as the top manager on June 13 last year. Citing his family health issues, he submitted his resignation effective Dec. 14. Council unanimously decided his last day would be Nov. 18, although he was paid through Dec. 14.

In his final meeting, Robertson had described the election paper problems as “shameful” and said he immediately discussed the need for an investigation with Sanguedolce and was prepared to take appropriate action based on the DA’s findings. He also highlighted a lack of qualified applicants for the election director position.

Before Thursday’s vote, Retirement Board member John Evanchick Jr. pointed to state law as the reason he was bound to approve the pension for Robertson. As he did several years ago, Evanchick suggested council’s legislative committee discuss the matter and determine if it wants to push state legislators to change the over-60 law.

Radle also verified with legal counsel that someone would have to be found guilty of criminal activity to lose a county pension.

Thornton replied that the DA is looking for potential criminal activity in his investigation.

Contacted Thursday night, McBride declined comment on Thornton’s comments about her at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.

In addition to Radle and Evanchick, retirement board members Brian Swetz — the county’s acting manager — and Chris Dalessandro — acting budget/finance division head — voted to approve Robertson’s pension.

