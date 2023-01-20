Walker addresses racism at Wilkes U. program

🔊 Listen to this

Aariyana Gould, senior public history and musical theatre major, concluded the program by singing ‘Amazing Grace’ at Thursday’s Martin Luther King Day program at Wilkes University.

Katherine Ermeus, junior political science major and president of the Multi-cultural Student Coalition, performed the Black National Anthem at Thursday’s Martin Luther King Day program at Wilkes University.

WILKES-BARRE — Shawn Walker began by telling the story of his first encounter with racism.

Walker, 46, was the keynote speaker Thursday at the Wilkes University Office of Diversity Initiatives’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day program in the Sordoni Art Gallery.

Walker, a coach, consultant, sales professional and speaker — who also happens to have been the first black elected official in the city’s history — eloquently delivered his signature talk, “Take an Honest Look.”

Walker’s message was direct, yet simple — encouraging students and all individuals to turn their potential into performance.

Walker told of how he was a young child walking home from school with a friend and how he was proudly wearing a tee-shirt that had “I have a dream” printed on the front.

“A school bus drive by and a young man leaned out of a window of the bus and shouted ‘that word,’” Walker said, acknowledging that everyone in the room knew what “that word” was. “I had not been called that before and I didn’t know what to do.”

So, as Walker explained, he ran home and told his father what had happened. He said his father then explained to him the reality of the dark side of American society.

Walker said no matter how far you go back in history, racism was there and it remains here today.

“As things change, they also sometimes stay the same,” Walker said.

And then Walker told the group that he may be more of a preacher than a speaker, but he had a message to convey.

Walker said to effect real change, it has to be done from the bottom up — that each individual has to do their part, just like Dr. King did.

“Dr. King became the change,” Walker said. “He had the potential, the capacity and he found the opportunity.”

Walker told the story of how Dr. King was at home and it was late at night when he decided to brew a pot of coffee. It was not long after Rosa Parks had decided that she had had enough — that she was not going to sit in the back of the bus.

“That woman decided no, not today,” Walker said of Parks. “She made that decision and Dr. King saw that as an opportunity, not to just join in a march, but to lead the march. That became Dr. King’s purpose.”

Walker told the crowd that each of them needs to find their purpose. He said they all have the potential and they will soon complete their preparation. Next, he said, will come opportunity and purpose.

“To effect change, you, first, have to change,” Walker said. “If you want change, you have to become it. That’s how we all can honor Dr. King.”

Walker, who was elected to the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board in 2015, focused on the theme that Erica Acosta, director of diversity initiatives at Wilkes, spelled out in her welcome.

“Be the change you want to see in the world,” Acosta said, quoting Dr. King.

Wilkes President Dr. Greg Cant said growing up on the other side of the planet (Australia) he, like many people, was introduced to Dr. King through the words of his “I have a Dream” speech, which he gave nearly 60 years ago.

In that speech, Cant said Dr. King’s dream was to live in a radically different world, beyond the platitudes and rhetoric — a world in which all members of society were judged by their character, not by the ethnicity, color of their skin, gender or economic circumstances.

“While certainly much has changed over the decades, there is so much more to do,” Cant said. “Yesterday, Wes Moore was inaugurated at the Governor of Maryland, only the third black governor in this country’s nearly 250-year history. He references in his speech that he was standing near where his forbears were taken from ships and sold as slaves.”

Cant said Moore’s election reminded him that while the realization of Dr. King’s dream has made some progress, “We must address issues of poverty, racial justice, health disparities and meaningful jobs for all — real systematic change.”

The event also featured remarks from Mary Ellen McLean, international student services assistant; Wilkes sophomore communication studies major Zach Paraway who sang the National Anthem; Katherine Ermeus, junior political science major and president of the Multi-cultural Student Coalition, performed the Black National Anthem; and Aariyana Gould, senior public history and musical theatre major, concluded the program by singing “Amazing Grace” as all attendees joined in song.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.