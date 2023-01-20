🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — Police in Kingston Township arrested a man from Carbon County on allegations he solicited sex from a 14-year-old girl who was an undercover officer.

Stephen Tyler Welsh, 33, of East Abbott Street, Lansford, engaged in a sexually explicit online conversation and sent an inappropriate picture of himself wearing boxer shorts to the undercover officer posing as the teenage girl, according to court records.

Welsh was arraigned in Luzerne County Central Court by District Judge James M. Dixon on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count each of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor, criminal solicitation to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility. Welsh was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Dixon deemed him a danger to society.

According to the criminal complaint:

Welsh initiated an online conversation with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl in February 2022 by stating, “beautiful” and “nothing better to do.”

Welsh continued online conversations despite being advised he was communicating with a minor.

Police in the complaint say Welsh inquired about the schedule of the girl’s mother not wanting the girl to get in trouble for hanging out with an older man.

When Welsh was asked to send a picture, he asked if she was a “cop.”

“It’s OK but I guess I’m scared of getting you in trouble,” and “I feel like it’s a way to blackmail me or something,” Welsh wrote to the girl, the complaint says.

Welsh sent a picture of himself with his pants down and wearing blue boxer shorts to the girl, police said, while discussing certain sexual acts he wished to perform and receive.

Police said online communications with Welsh continued to early May 2022.