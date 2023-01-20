🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area Regional Police charged a man they allege randomly discharged a handgun out a bedroom window at two people who were slashing a tire on his truck, striking one person in the ankle late Thursday night.

Frederic Chairge, 26, of Linden Street, West Pittston, admitted he fired a handgun at two people he says followed him home from the Moose Lodge just before midnight, according to court records.

Chairge said he has been having a “beef” with the two people who he claimed were slashing tires on his truck, court records say.

Police said a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her ankle.

Chairge was arraigned Friday by District Judge James M. Dixon in Hazle Township on two counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Chairge was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Dixon deemed him a danger to society.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 200 block of Linden Street at about 11:30 p.m.

Chairge told police he consumed alcoholic beverages at the Moose Lodge on Exeter Avenue and had a “beef” with two people due to prior incidents. Chairge claimed he left the lodge and walked home but later spotted the two people slashing tires on his dump truck.

Chairge said he fired shots from a second floor bedroom of his home in the direction of the two people, the complaint says.

Police identified the two as Davina Ianniccari and Jolene Guirin.

After police seized a 9mm handgun from Chairge’s residence, they learned a gunshot victim was at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Police later learned Guirin suffered a gunshot wound to her ankle.

Ianniccari told police, the complaint says, that there was a verbal altercation with Chairge at the Moose Lodge and went to his residence with intentions to vandalize his vehicle. As they approached the vehicle, they heard, “Get the (expletive) out of here” before hearing five to seven gunshots.

Guirin suffered the gunshot wound as she ran from the area, the complaint says.

Police said two parked vehicles were struck by bullets.