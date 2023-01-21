🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Dan Shission, co-owner of Abide Coffeehouse, said Friday his goal is to create a space where people can come and relax, enjoy a great cup of coffee and make new friends.

Abide Coffeehouse held a grand re-opening ceremony Friday of its location in Wilkes-Barre at West Market and Franklin streets — officially opening its doors to the community under new ownership.

Shission said Abide Coffeehouse is a specialty coffee shop that serves premium coffee blends and delicious pastries. He said the coffee shop is dedicated to creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere where customers can enjoy a great cup of coffee while connecting with friends, family, and the community. The shop also offers a variety of teas, snacks and other items.

The ceremony featured remarks from local officials and the owners of Abide Coffeehouse. Free cake and coffee were offered, along with 10% off everything the entire day.

“After my family having been customers since the shop originally opened, we are thrilled to be involved in the community as the new owners and we look forward to serving everyone with the best coffee and pastries around,” Shission said.

Abide Coffeehouse is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday thru Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Abide Coffeehouse is a recipient of funding through the Spark Wilkes-Barre grant program.

For more information about Abide Coffeehouse, visit their website at — www.abidecofffeehouse.com — or contact Austin Shission at — [email protected]

About the Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program

Spark Wilkes-Barre is a grant program available to entrepreneurs, start-up businesses, or relocating businesses that can be used towards rent in year one of a lease at an approved location within the City of Wilkes-Barre, as well as reimbursable parking fees.

Businesses applying for grant funding must be located in the City of Wilkes-Barre to be eligible for funding.

The program will be open until the end of 2024 for interested applicants. Interested applicants can visit — https://www.wyomingvalleychamber.org/wb-city-grant/ — for more information and to complete an application for funding.

The Spark Wilkes-Barre Grant Program is a program of the City of Wilkes-Barre’s American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. This program will be administered by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Industrial Fund, and powered by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and the City of Wilkes-Barre.

