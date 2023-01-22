🔊 Listen to this

In the past year egg prices have risen significantly more than other foods because egg farmers were hit hard by avian flu. More than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to control the virus were egg-laying chickens, according to an Associated Press report. Rising costs for feed, fuel and labor also factored into the higher cost.

‘We’re trying to sell right around cost,’ said Gary Schiel, co-owner of Schiel’s Family Market, who recently put a dozen eggs on sale for $3.99.

Bill Wheeler of Hudson was glad for a chance to stock up on eggs, at $3.99 per dozen, last week at Schiel’s Family Market in Parsons.

Emily Allegrucci of WBRE-TV and Mary Therese Biebel of the Times Leader worked togther on this egg story. The two reporters are shown here with Kaili Bowman of Bow and Branch Chicken Ranch, who plans to begin selling farm-fresh eggs in March at 57 Cherokee Drive, Shickshinny.

Some of the eggs Alysha Davis’ chickens lay have a green, or olive, complexion.

Alysha Davis of Huntington Township opens the door to the coop her husband, George built. Inside are branches and a little swing that gives the chickens a place to roost.

Ten-year-old Beau Davis holds a chicken in his family’s backyard in Huntington Township, where his family has been enjoying eggs since their hens started laying in mid-December.

William Ward and Lois Gdovin are all smiles after eating breakfast — yes, they both had eggs — at The Avenue Restaurant & Catering in Wyoming. Gdovin had hers with scrapple.

Kaili and Dakota Bowman stand outside the area they have dedicated to their 35 chickens.

‘We want to do this for the community. We want it to be affordable,’ Kaili Bowman from Bow & Branch Chicken Ranch said, explaining her plan to sell eggs.

Dakota Bowman, co-owner of Bow & Branch Chicken Ranch on Cherokee Drive, Shickshinny, holds a chicken as he speaks to reporters.

A mother hen watches over some recently hatched chicks at Bow & Branch Chicken Ranch. Some are hers; she’s actually so good at nesting she tended the eggs of several other chickens as well.

Charlie Jamiolkowski of Hanover Township enjoyed his breakfast, which included ‘over easy’ eggs, at The Avenue Restaurant & Catering in Wyoming. ‘Everything is excellent,’ he said, adding ‘this place is good enough for presidents,’ a reference to a visit by Barack Obama several years ago.

A popular choice at The Avenue Restaurant & Catering in Wyoming includes a plate filled with two eggs, over easy, and served with bacon and home fries.

David Krappa, owner of The Avenue Restaurant & Catering on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming, cracks a few eggs to make a breakfast platter on Thursday morning.

“The eggs are great here,” Lois Gdovin from Shavertown said on her way out of The Avenue Restaurant and Catering in Wyoming after breakfast on Thursday morning.

“I like them a little runny,” her friend William Ward said with a grin, noting that of course the cooks here will prepare them any way you like them.

“Everything is excellent,” diner Charlie Jamiolkowski of Hanover said as he polished off a plate of over-easy eggs, with bacon, home fries and toast.

All three customers at “The Ave” agreed they love eggs for breakfast — so much that they’d be willing to pay more if the price of breakfast specials were to rise.

But Avenue Restaurant and Catering owner David Krappa, who uses more than 5,000 eggs per week, is reluctant to charge customers more, even as the price he pays skyrocketed from about $27 a case a year ago to about $160 this year.

“We’re teetering,” Krappa said last week, explaining to reporters from the Times Leader and from WBRE-TV that he’s been trying not to pass the burden along to his customers, even if that means selling egg dishes just about at cost.

Over at Schiels’ Family Market on George Avenue in Parsons, co-owner Gary Schiel has a similar philosophy.

“We’re trying to sell right around cost,” he said Thursday morning, pointing out that egg prices recently dipped a little, and Schiel’s responded with a sale price of $3.99 for a dozen — less than the recent national average of $4.25, but still more than double the $1.79 national average from a year ago.

That was good news for customer Bill Wheeler of Hudson, who spotted the sale sign and piled four cartons into his shopping cart.

“That’s not a bad price,” Wheeler said, adding he and his wife usually eat about 5 eggs per day. and not too long ago he paid $10 for 18 eggs.

Alternatives for consumers

If you are really dismayed about egg prices, you might consider replacing a few of them in your weekly diet. Other sources of protein range from cereal with milk to peanut butter on bread to a mix of rice and beans.

If you’re baking cakes or cupcakes, online food bloggers say, you can substitute 4 tablespoons of applesauce, or yogurt, or buttermilk, for one egg. Half a medium banana, mashed, works as well. So does 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed mixed with 3 tablespoons of water.

There’s also another option — raising your own chickens.

“If anyone wants to do this, do your homework first,” said Alysha Davis of Huntington Township, who became a “chicken mom” to four hens last year and typically finds 3 to 6 fresh eggs each day, thanks to Sugar, Cookie, Dorothy and Blanche.

She estimates the initial investment was about $700, including chicken feed and materials for the coop her husband, George, built. And her family, which includes sons Cade, 5, and Beau, 10, had to patiently wait seven months before the hens laid they first eggs on Dec. 14.

The Davises also had to make sure their local zoning laws allow backyard chickens — which are not legal in Wilkes-Barre, for example, where the family used to live, but are legal in Huntington Township, with its more rural character.

Davis feels good about knowing what goes into her chickens, and consequently into the eggs her family eats. On Wednesday afternoon, her sons fed the hens such kitchen leftovers as carrots, cauliflower and raw spinach leaves.

Having chickens provided some exciting moments, too.

“We used to have the coop further from the house,” she said. “And a hawk was down there, trying to get a chicken. I ran down with my pitchfork, screaming bloody murder. I put so much time and effort into raising them.”

Fortunately, the hawk flew away without a chicken. But Davis still allows her birds some free range time every day. “It’s good for them.”

‘We want it to be affordable’

And it’s good to know where your food comes from.

That’s one of the reasons Dakota and Kaili Bowman, husband-and-wife co-owners of Bow and Branch Chicken Ranch, near Shickshinny Lake, are happy to present educational programs and “hatching eggs” to schoolchildren.

They own about 35 chickens, including some they purchased as chicks, and others that Kaili rescued when previous owners no longer wanted them.

With a variety of breeds, they expect to have a rainbow of different colored shells, from pink to green to turquoise to white, when egg production picks up in warmer weather.

The Bowmans expect that will happen by March, which is also when they plan to set up an egg stand at the end of their driveway, at 57 Cherokee Drive, where they intend to sell eggs at $3 per dozen or $4 for 18 eggs.

“We want to do this for the community,” Kaili Bowman said. “We want it to be affordable.”

It’s been a while since she’s eaten eggs from a store, Kaili Bowman said, but she knows “our yolks are more orange” and if you’re scrambling her home-grown eggs, “they’re so fluffy you don’t have to add milk.”

If you want to raise your own chickens, the Bowmans said, you can contact them through Facebook or at [email protected], and they’ll give you tips.

“It’s not for everyone,” Kaili Bowman said. “It looks like it would be easy, but it is a lot of work.”

Locally, businesses that deal with larger quantities of eggs are bracing themselves for Easter, when many people use extra eggs and the price typically rises, even during a “normal” year.

But they’re hoping for the best, hoping costs for this basic, and very popular, food item will ease.

“When you think about it, eggs are fragile. They break easily,” David Krappa at The Avenue Restaurant & Catering said, listing some of the challenges. “And they go into so many things, from meatloaf to meatballs. They’re not just part of a breakfast special.”