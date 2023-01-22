Click here to subscribe today or Login.
“The eggs are great here,” Lois Gdovin from Shavertown said on her way out of The Avenue Restaurant and Catering in Wyoming after breakfast on Thursday morning.
“I like them a little runny,” her friend William Ward said with a grin, noting that of course the cooks here will prepare them any way you like them.
“Everything is excellent,” diner Charlie Jamiolkowski of Hanover said as he polished off a plate of over-easy eggs, with bacon, home fries and toast.
All three customers at “The Ave” agreed they love eggs for breakfast — so much that they’d be willing to pay more if the price of breakfast specials were to rise.
But Avenue Restaurant and Catering owner David Krappa, who uses more than 5,000 eggs per week, is reluctant to charge customers more, even as the price he pays skyrocketed from about $27 a case a year ago to about $160 this year.
According to the Associated Press, egg prices rose significantly this past year, more than other foods, because egg farmers were hit hard by avian flu. More than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered to control the virus were egg-laying chickens, and rising costs for feed, fuel and labor also factored into the higher cost.
“We’re teetering,” Krappa said last week, explaining to reporters from the Times Leader and from WBRE-TV that he’s been trying not to pass the burden along to his customers, even if that means selling egg dishes just about at cost.
Over at Schiels’ Family Market on George Avenue in Parsons, co-owner Gary Schiel has a similar philosophy.
“We’re trying to sell right around cost,” he said Thursday morning, pointing out that egg prices recently dipped a little, and Schiel’s responded with a sale price of $3.99 for a dozen — less than the recent national average of $4.25, but still more than double the $1.79 national average from a year ago.
That was good news for customer Bill Wheeler of Hudson, who spotted the sale sign and piled four cartons into his shopping cart.
“That’s not a bad price,” Wheeler said, adding he and his wife usually eat about 5 eggs per day. and not too long ago he paid $10 for 18 eggs.
Alternatives for consumers
If you are really dismayed about egg prices, you might consider replacing a few of them in your weekly diet. Other sources of protein range from cereal with milk to peanut butter on bread to a mix of rice and beans.
If you’re baking cakes or cupcakes, online food bloggers say, you can substitute 4 tablespoons of applesauce, or yogurt, or buttermilk, for one egg. Half a medium banana, mashed, works as well. So does 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed mixed with 3 tablespoons of water.
There’s also another option — raising your own chickens.
“If anyone wants to do this, do your homework first,” said Alysha Davis of Huntington Township, who became a “chicken mom” to four hens last year and typically finds 3 to 6 fresh eggs each day, thanks to Sugar, Cookie, Dorothy and Blanche.
She estimates the initial investment was about $700, including chicken feed and materials for the coop her husband, George, built. And her family, which includes sons Cade, 5, and Beau, 10, had to patiently wait seven months before the hens laid they first eggs on Dec. 14.
The Davises also had to make sure their local zoning laws allow backyard chickens — which are not legal in Wilkes-Barre, for example, where the family used to live, but are legal in Huntington Township, with its more rural character.
Davis feels good about knowing what goes into her chickens, and consequently into the eggs her family eats. On Wednesday afternoon, her sons fed the hens such kitchen leftovers as carrots, cauliflower and raw spinach leaves.
Having chickens provided some exciting moments, too.
“We used to have the coop further from the house,” she said. “And a hawk was down there, trying to get a chicken. I ran down with my pitchfork, screaming bloody murder. I put so much time and effort into raising them.”
Fortunately, the hawk flew away without a chicken. But Davis still allows her birds some free range time every day. “It’s good for them.”
‘We want it to be affordable’
And it’s good to know where your food comes from.
That’s one of the reasons Dakota and Kaili Bowman, husband-and-wife co-owners of Bow and Branch Chicken Ranch, near Shickshinny Lake, are happy to present educational programs and “hatching eggs” to schoolchildren.
They own about 35 chickens, including some they purchased as chicks, and others that Kaili rescued when previous owners no longer wanted them.
With a variety of breeds, they expect to have a rainbow of different colored shells, from pink to green to turquoise to white, when egg production picks up in warmer weather.
The Bowmans expect that will happen by March, which is also when they plan to set up an egg stand at the end of their driveway, at 57 Cherokee Drive, where they intend to sell eggs at $3 per dozen or $4 for 18 eggs.
“We want to do this for the community,” Kaili Bowman said. “We want it to be affordable.”
It’s been a while since she’s eaten eggs from a store, Kaili Bowman said, but she knows “our yolks are more orange” and if you’re scrambling her home-grown eggs, “they’re so fluffy you don’t have to add milk.”
If you want to raise your own chickens, the Bowmans said, you can contact them through Facebook or at [email protected], and they’ll give you tips.
“It’s not for everyone,” Kaili Bowman said. “It looks like it would be easy, but it is a lot of work.”
Locally, businesses that deal with larger quantities of eggs are bracing themselves for Easter, when many people use extra eggs and the price typically rises, even during a “normal” year.
But they’re hoping for the best, hoping costs for this basic, and very popular, food item will ease.
“When you think about it, eggs are fragile. They break easily,” David Krappa at The Avenue Restaurant & Catering said, listing some of the challenges. “And they go into so many things, from meatloaf to meatballs. They’re not just part of a breakfast special.”