After the ceremony outside the funeral home, historian Bill Best led a tour down the trail along the Susquehanna River to this marker, placed at the site where water from the river broke into the mine.

John (left) and Susan Baloga lay a wreath across a monument to the 12 men who died during the Knox Mine Disaster. John Baloga’s grandfather, also named John, was one of the 12 victims.

Deacon Francis Bradigan blesses the monument to the 12 miners killed during the Knox Mine Disaster, which happened 64 years ago Sunday, on Jan. 22, 1959. The monument, along with a historical marker, sits outside the Baloga Funeral Home in Jenkins Township.

JENKINS TWP. — Sixty-four years ago Sunday, 12 men working like any other day were killed, trapped beneath the earth after one of the area’s worst mining disasters.

Though the lives of the victims of the Knox Mine Disaster were lost, the memories of the 12 men have continued to live on, honored and commemorated as they were on Sunday at the Baloga Funeral Home, outside of which sits a historical marker and a commemorative stone with the names of the victims.

As has become a yearly tradition, the anniversary of the Knox Mine Disaster, which occurred on Jan. 22, 1959, was marked with a ceremony outside the funeral home before historian Bill Best led a tour down the trail along the Susquehanna River to the site where the river broke into the mine.

“We’re standing on hallowed ground,” Best said, standing just a few feet away from a white marker denoting the spot where the break-in occurred.

Sunday’s commemoration started with the traditional Mass, held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Pittston. Then, at 11 a.m., a crowd gathered outside the Baloga Funeral Home as a wreath was placed on a Knox Mine Disaster momument, which lists the names of the 12 victims of the disaster.

It was a meaningful ceremony for John Baloga, who along with his wife Susan helped to secure the wreath around the monument. Baloga’s grandfather, also named John, was one of the 12 victims.

“It’s hard, but it’s always nice to see a good crowd,” Baloga said. “It’s good to remember this piece of history.”

In addition to Baloga’s grandfather, the other 11 victims of the Knox Mine Disaster were: Samuel Altieri, Benjamin Boyar, Francis Burns, Charles Featherman, Joseph Gizenski, Dominic Kaveliski, Frank Orlowski, Eugene Ostrowski, William Sinclair, Daniel Stefanides and Herman Zelonis.

After the wreath was secured, the monument was blessed by retired Deacon Francis Bradigan, and a prayer was offered before the group made the trek down to the beginning of the trail to walk to the marker sites located along the riverbank.

Along the way, Best pointed out different landmarks and sites along the trail, including an old canal station that was used years later for researchers to pinpoint the locations where the mine was broken in, and where miners were able to escape.

About a half mile from the entrance to the trail off Main Street, Best brought the group to a stop where the first trail marker, the spot where the Susquehanna River breached the mines, sat.

Surrounding the marker are a trio of American flags, laid in honor of the three victims who were also veterans of World War II.

“It shows the courage our ancestors had,” Best said. “To go out and serve our country, and then to come back home and put food on the table, going back down into the mines.”

Further along the riverbank, another marker was placed to note the spot where the Eagle Air Shaft was. This shaft was used to help 33 trapped miners escape, saving their lives.

The historical marker placed outside the Baloga Funeral Home mentions that the Knox Mine Disaster “ended deep mining in much of the Wyoming Valley.”

Sunday’s ceremony comes right in the middle of January’s Anthracite Mining Heritage Month celebration, with events held all over the area throughout the back half of January to pay tribute to the mining industry and to those who risked their lives to run it.

“It’s good to remember the people who helped build this country,” Baloga said. “Both those who survived, and those who lost their lives.”