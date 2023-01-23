🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police are seeking the public’s assistance in an attempt to identify two men suspected to be in an organized retail theft ring.

Police reported the men entered Target and removed Tylenol, Claritin, Advil and other medicines, including cosmetics and razor blades from shelves and concealed the items in plastic bins.

Security intervened as the two men attempted to exit the store without paying for the merchandise.

Police said the two men abandoned the merchandise and fled the store fleeing the area in a SUV.

Police suspect the two men may be involved in similar thefts in Dickson City and Stroudsburg.

Anyone with information or can identify the two men or vehicle is asked to call Det. Robert Capparell at 570-606-4791, or by email [email protected] or by text 570-760-0215.