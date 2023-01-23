🔊 Listen to this

From left, tour participants Mark Grochocki, representing Sen. Lisa Baker; Mary Beth Cirucci, coalitions director, Americans for Prosperity; Rep. Tina Pickett; Ron Frisco, Bekah Frisco, holding her dog, Baker; Stark Bartron III, Bartron Supply; U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser; and Mike Marabell, field director from Rep. Meuser’s Tunkhannock office.

TUNKHANNOCK — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said last week he was impressed by the owners of the heritage businesses, which have been in Tunkhannock for decades.

“Their commitment to the community is truly inspiring,” Meuser said.

Meuser, R-Dallas, discussed the importance of case work, communication and relationships with constituents, as well as his legislative agenda during a tour of small businesses in Tunkhannock.

“Our legislation always has to have an impact on our district,” Meuser emphasized.

Meuser recently met with business owners, constituents and elected officials on a small business tour of Tunkhannock. The tour stopped at family-owned and operated businesses Sherwood Chevrolet, Gay’s True Value Hardware, Ace Robbins, Bartron Supply Company and Tioga Bistro.

Tunkhannock is part of the new 9th Congressional District that Meuser represents. Meuser is a member of the House Committee on Small Business.

Meuser said those in attendance voiced their concerns regarding rural broadband, infrastructure and federal laws that hamper their operations. There was also discussion with business owners regarding supply chain issues, labor shortages and energy costs.

Meuser visited:

• Sherwood Chevrolet opened in 1925, part of the community for nearly 100 years. The business has 40 full-time employees and is known for its support of community organizations.

• Gay’s True Value Hardware began serving Tunkhannock in 1913. The third-generation business is owned and operated by Dan Gay and his sons, Dan and Rick, and has a wide array of options for the do-it-yourselfer or professional from tools to tractors.

• Ace Robbins has been in business for more than 70 years. It is owned and operated by Ron and Abby Kukuchka and specializes in heating options, as well as appliances.

• Bartron Supply Company, a John Deere dealership, opened its doors in 1948. This third generation business is run by Stark Bartron III, Bekah and Ron Frisco.

• Tioga Bistro was opened by Maureen Dymond in 2006. The restaurant serves homemade sandwiches soups and desserts.

Meuser’s Tunkhannock office will be at 511 Mile Road, Tunkhannock. During his visit, he introduced Mike Marabell, who will serve as field director in the office.

For more information on constituent services, call 570-871-6370.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.