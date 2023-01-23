🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State Rep.Eddie Day Pashinski said Monday from the first time he heard Josh Shapiro speak on the House Floor in 2007, he knew he was destined for a higher political calling.

Shapiro, then a state representative, went to be Pennsylvania’s Attorney General and now he is the governor of the state.

“He is a loving father and husband, a very well-educated, articulate, diplomatic young man who is extremely well informed, and always prepared to meet whatever challenge life presents,” said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre. “In addition, he knows how to bring people together to solve problems, and I think his speech on his inauguration day made it clear that he is working for the betterment of Pennsylvania.”

Pashinski said Shapiro has already demonstrated unifying our governing responsibilities by selecting qualified, staff from all parties to collectively collaborate and be able address the needs of all Pennsylvanians.

“Everyday, life presents a myriad of challenges, but I am confident, under Gov. Shapiro’s leadership, we will find a way to work together with everyone and anyone who wants to solve life’s challenges here in our beloved Keystone State,” Pashinski said. “It is an honor to serve the people, and I am looking forward, to working with my former House colleague, my friend and now, Josh Shapiro, my governor, to move Pennsylvania onward and upward.”

Shapiro, 49, takes over in the nation’s fifth-most populous state with more experience in state government than any of his recent predecessors, including six years as Pennsylvania’s elected attorney general.

Shapiro succeeds term-limited Democrat Tom Wolf, and is the first governor of Pennsylvania since 1966 to be elected to succeed a member of his own party.

In his inauguration speech, Shapiro did not spell out specific policy aims, but he emphasized themes that he has developed before and after the election: that voters are embracing democracy, rejecting extremism and asking their leaders to protect their rights and make progress on important quality-of-life issues.

“Now is the time to join together behind the unifying strength of three simple truths that have sustained our nation over the past two-and-a-half centuries: that above all else, beyond any momentary political differences, we value our freedom, we cherish our democracy, and we love this country,” Shapiro wrote in prepared remarks.

State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said she felt Shapiro delivered a speech that was forceful and inclusive.

“He identified several priority issues for which there is bipartisan support,” Baker said. “Based on his experience as a state representative, county commissioner and attorney general, our expectation is that he will be more respectful of differing viewpoints and more considerate of community interests.”

Baker said that has been her impression when she and Shapiro worked on issues such as opioid abuse and justice for abuse victims.

“We have a lot of work to do in education, health care, public safety, justice, protection of rights and other issue areas that require clear thinking and the ability to bring together disparate interests toward solid solutions,” Baker said. “The manner in which he has assembled a representative cabinet and leadership team sends a positive signal that this administration will try to build bridges with the General Assembly, and his selections from Northeastern Pennsylvania, Major Chris Paris as the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner, and former Rep. Mike Carroll as PennDOT Secretary, will serve our area well.”

State Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, said he is hopeful that Shapiro “will prioritize investments in public education and work in a bipartisan manner to provide sustainable and necessary support to maintain, repair and replace the state’s aging transportation system.”

State Rep. James Haddock, D-Pittston Township, said he felt fortunate to campaign side-by-side with Shapiro during the recent campaign.

“And in our time together, we had many in-depth conversations about his interest in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties and moving us forward,” Haddock said. “The governor has already demonstrated this by naming three local people to his cabinet, Mike Carroll (PennDOT), Jason Kavulich (Aging) and Christopher Paris (State Police).”

Haddock said the Legislature will soon be working on legislation to fairly fund the state’s public education and giving meaningful property tax relief to property owners, expanding VO-TECH programs and access to trades trainings.

“This will help insure that Pennsylvania will have a skilled workforce to meet the needs of building and development,” Haddock said. “This investment in our workforce will help with future job growth. We also will work on increasing funding for our police departments and emergency responders to hire and train more department personnel. This will help fill much needed openings and help to keep our communities safe.”

Haddock said “it’s tremendous” to have Josh Shapiro as the state’s 48th governor “because he brings his qualifications as a parent of four, county commissioner, state representative and attorney general to the Governor’s Office.”

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, said he first wanted to congratulate Shapiro on being sworn-in to office.

“I am hopeful that Gov. Shapiro will look to find common ground with the legislature and work to find bipartisan solutions to the issues facing all Pennsylvanians,” Kaufer said.

State Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, said Shapiro sounds like he wants to work with both sides.

“For the sake of our commonwealth, and this nation, we should not wish for the failure of our political figures across the aisle,” Ryncavage said. “Certainly, there will be issues we don’t agree on — and we have to accept that to move forward — but there are plenty of issues we do agree on.”

State Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, said he looks forward to working with Shapiro and his administration to achieve shared goals for the betterment of the Commonwealth.

“The policy proposals presented during his campaign offer a promising path towards bipartisan accomplishment and progress,” Cabell said. “I am eager to collaborate and find common ground to bring about positive change for all Pennsylvanians.”

