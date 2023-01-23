🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In a recent national review of nursing homes, Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing in Wilkes-Barre was singled out for excellence in patient care.

The facility, which provides short-term rehab and long-term skilled nursing care, earned the title of 2022-2023 Best Nursing Home in the latest U.S. News and World Report.

Meade Street Skilled Nursing earned the title while also achieving the highest possible rating — High Performing — in the category of long-term care.

The local nonprofit skilled nursing provider ranked in the top 16% of nursing homes nationwide.

U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those homes that satisfy U.S. News’s assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

To be recognized as one of the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Nursing Homes, a home must have been “High Performing” in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care or both.

Of the more than 15,000 nursing homes evaluated, 2,426 met those criteria. 1,658 homes were High Performing in short-term rehabilitation and 1,103 homes were High Performing in long-term care, and 335 were High Performing in both.

“We truly care about our patients, residents, staff, and facility,” said Helene George, NHA, MHA, Administrator of Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing. “This award is welcome recognition of the daily efforts of our staff and leadership to deliver the highest level of care for our patients and residents.”

Allied Services Meade Street is part of a senior living community in Wilkes-Barre that includes personal care, memory care, and hospice care.

The Skilled Nursing facility is undergoing a large-scale remodeling project to provide an updated living environment with enhancements that support the safety, well-being, and comfort of patients, residents, staff, and visitors.

For more information visit — alliedservices.org/meadestreet.

U.S. News Long-Term Care Ratings rate eligible nursing homes in the care of people in need of daily assistance with medical and non-medical needs.

The data used to evaluate these homes come from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and include metrics of nurse staffing, best practices in preventive care and resident safety, flu vaccination rates, and minimizing the need for and use of hypnotic medications.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.