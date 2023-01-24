🔊 Listen to this

Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, Jan. 24, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge.

The detour will be as follows:

• Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca.

PennDOT said the bridge replacement project began Jan. 3, and work is expected to be completed in winter 2023-24.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting — www.511PA.com.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at — www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

— Bill O’Boyle